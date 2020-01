What Happened During The First Weekend Of The Sundance Film Festival Sundance is known as the largest independent film festival in the country. This year, there haven't been many big sales after the first weekend — but that doesn't mean there aren't notable projects.

What Happened During The First Weekend Of The Sundance Film Festival Movies What Happened During The First Weekend Of The Sundance Film Festival What Happened During The First Weekend Of The Sundance Film Festival Audio will be available later today. Sundance is known as the largest independent film festival in the country. This year, there haven't been many big sales after the first weekend — but that doesn't mean there aren't notable projects. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor