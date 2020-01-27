The Iconic Moments of Prince
The Iconic Moments of Prince
Photos From 'My Name Is Prince'
Selected photographs from the book My Name Is Prince by photographer Randee St. Nicholas.
-
Randee St. Nicholas/My Name is Prince
-
Randee St. Nicholas/My Name Is Prince
-
Randee St. Nicholas/My Name Is Prince
-
Randee St. Nicholas/My Name Is Prince
-
Randee St. Nicholas/My Name Is Prince
1 of 5
Photographer Randee St. Nicholas met the singer Prince for the first time in 1991, when she was hired to do their first shoot together. From there she captured some of his highest moments doing sold out shows across the world, to his most vulnerable, in hotel rooms late at night. St. Nicholas recalls her memorable relationship with Prince that spanned years and led to countless memories. She's documented those memories along with her photos in a new book called My Name Is Prince.