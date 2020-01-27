The Iconic Moments of Prince

The Photographer Behind Prince Randee St. Nicholas met Prince for the first time in 1991, when she was hired to do their first shoot together. From there she captured some of his highest moments doing sold out shows across the world, to his most vulnerable, in hotel rooms late at night. Randee recalls her memorable relationship with Prince that spanned years and led to countless memories. She's published her photos of the iconic singer in a new book called My Name Is Prince.

Photos From 'My Name Is Prince' Selected photographs from the book My Name Is Prince by photographer Randee St. Nicholas. Prince at the Dorchester Hotel in London in 2007.

Prince plays the piano in a burned-out building in the mid-1990s in Hollywood, Calif.

Prince performs at the Coachella Music And Arts Festival in April 2008.

Prince at the Hollywood Palladium where one of his pop-up performances took place in March 2014.

Prince at the burned-out building he and Randee St. Nicholas found in the mid-1990s in Hollywood, Calif.