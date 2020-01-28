Twitter Followers Mock Tweet From San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office tweeted that a portion of a Colorado highway was blocked by "a large boulder the size of a small boulder." They meant to say the size of small car, but Twitter is unforgiving.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When a boulder fell on a Colorado highway, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office responded with a warning. A tweet said the road was blocked by, quote, "a large boulder the size of a small boulder." They meant to say the size of a small car, but Twitter is unforgiving. One person offered thanks that it wasn't a large boulder the size of a large boulder. And another named the rock Biggie Smalls. If you don't know, now you know.

