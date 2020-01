Impeachment Trial Review: Trump Team Continues President's Defense White House lawyers spent their first full day defending President Trump in his impeachment trial. They accused the Democratic House managers of wanting the Senate to redo their investigation.

White House lawyers spent their first full day defending President Trump in his impeachment trial. They accused the Democratic House managers of wanting the Senate to redo their investigation.