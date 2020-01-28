GoFundMe: Trio Will Watch 'Cats' For Charitable Donations

Three New Yorkers want to help people with AIDS by raising $15,000 for the nonprofit HousingWorks. If they get enough donations, they promise to watch the box-office bomb Cats for 24 hours straight.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Three friends in New York wanted to raise money to help people with HIV and AIDS. But they needed a creative way to get people to donate, so they conjured up an interesting GoFundMe pitch. Help us raise $15,000 for the nonprofit Housing Works, and we will watch the movie "Cats" for 24 hours straight. The movie is considered bad, but the fundraising gimmick is working. So far, they've raised over 1,600 bucks.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.