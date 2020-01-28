Accessibility links
Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant "Especially here in Los Angeles, you see the connection [Kobe] built up with these people," writer Paolo Uggetti says. "He played with a hard-nosed dedication...and inspired people to do better, regardless of their walk of life."

Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday in a helicopter accident. Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Christian Petersen hide caption

NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday in a helicopter accident.

How are you dealing with the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his thirteen-year-old daughter, Gianna?

They were among the nine people who died Sunday after their helicopter crashed near Calabasas, California.

People across the country are dealing with this tragic loss. He was beloved by so many for his accomplishments and what he gave back to communities and to basketball.

Some are also grappling with how to memorialize a celebrity who has a complicated past. What will Kobe Bryant's enduring legacy look like? And how should we memorialize public figures in their totality?

We remember Kobe Bryant with Paolo Uggetti, staff writer for The Ringer; Brian Kamenetzky, co-host of ESPNLA 710's The Forum Club; Molly Knight, journalist for The Athletic.

