Self-Defense Classes Help Indigenous Women Face Kidnapping Threat Indigenous women are being kidnapped and killed at an alarming rate in the U.S. So some are teaching each other to fight back.

Self-Defense Classes Help Indigenous Women Face Kidnapping Threat National Self-Defense Classes Help Indigenous Women Face Kidnapping Threat Self-Defense Classes Help Indigenous Women Face Kidnapping Threat Audio will be available later today. Indigenous women are being kidnapped and killed at an alarming rate in the U.S. So some are teaching each other to fight back. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor