What The Museum of Chinese In America Lost In A Fire Nancy Yao Maasbach, president of the Museum of Chinese in America, talks with NPR's Ari Shapiro about the many items in their permanent collection destroyed by a fire last week.

What The Museum of Chinese In America Lost In A Fire National What The Museum of Chinese In America Lost In A Fire What The Museum of Chinese In America Lost In A Fire Audio will be available later today. Nancy Yao Maasbach, president of the Museum of Chinese in America, talks with NPR's Ari Shapiro about the many items in their permanent collection destroyed by a fire last week. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor