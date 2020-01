Trump Lawyers Wrap Up Opening Arguments In Senate Impeachment Trial President Trump's attorneys wrapped up the third day of their case against removal from office in the Senate impeachment trial, arguing removal would be an extreme move.

President Trump's attorneys wrapped up the third day of their case against removal from office in the Senate impeachment trial, arguing removal would be an extreme move.