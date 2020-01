NPR Protests State Department Decision To Bar Reporter From Pompeo Trip To Ukraine The State Department has denied NPR's diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen permission to fly with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on a trip to Ukraine. NPR is protesting that decision in a letter.

NPR Protests State Department Decision To Bar Reporter From Pompeo Trip To Ukraine Media NPR Protests State Department Decision To Bar Reporter From Pompeo Trip To Ukraine NPR Protests State Department Decision To Bar Reporter From Pompeo Trip To Ukraine Audio will be available later today. The State Department has denied NPR's diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen permission to fly with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on a trip to Ukraine. NPR is protesting that decision in a letter. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor