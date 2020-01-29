What Iowa Looks Like Ahead Of The Caucuses

Accessibility links
Video: Democrats Rally In Iowa Ahead Of Caucuses Democrats have descended on the state in the hopes that they pass muster with Iowans. Hear the voices and see the scene in the days leading up to first contest in the 2020 presidential race.
NPR Staff

Edward Kennedy, 11, mayor of his class in Waukee, Iowa, asks Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg — former mayor of South Bend, Ind. — a question about climate change at a town hall in Winterset on Jan. 13. Michael Zamora/NPR hide caption

Michael Zamora/NPR

Edward Kennedy, 11, mayor of his class in Waukee, Iowa, asks Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg — former mayor of South Bend, Ind. — a question about climate change at a town hall in Winterset on Jan. 13.

Michael Zamora/NPR

In Iowa, voters expect candidates to come to them. Homes, churches and schools serve as intimate venues for presidential hopefuls to meet and greet with folks who could have an impact on the momentum of their campaigns.

"We expect to shake their hands, we expect to look them in the eye, we expect to be able to ask them the questions we care about," says Rachel Paine Caufield, a political science professor at Drake University in Des Moines.

The Iowa caucuses are on Monday — the first contest of the 2020 presidential race — and candidates are making a final push in the state. (A tradition that has been disrupted for candidates who are also senators and obligated to observe President Trump's impeachment trial.)

Here's what it looks and sounds like to be among the eager voters and committed activists ahead of the big event.

Video produced by NPR's Michael Zamora.