China Confirms Nearly 6,000 Cases Of Coronavirus China's health officials say the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has risen to 5,974 in 31 provinces with 132 deaths. People are asking why it took so long for controls to be implemented.

China Confirms Nearly 6,000 Cases Of Coronavirus Global Health China Confirms Nearly 6,000 Cases Of Coronavirus China Confirms Nearly 6,000 Cases Of Coronavirus Audio will be available later today. China's health officials say the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has risen to 5,974 in 31 provinces with 132 deaths. People are asking why it took so long for controls to be implemented. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor