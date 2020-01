College Baseball Coach Died In Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant The helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter also killed three members of another family. The baseball coach at Orange Coast College died along with his wife and daughter.

College Baseball Coach Died In Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant Obituaries College Baseball Coach Died In Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant College Baseball Coach Died In Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant Audio will be available later today. The helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter also killed three members of another family. The baseball coach at Orange Coast College died along with his wife and daughter. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor