South Carolina Animal Rescue Group Wants Piggy Cuddlers

Here's your chance to cuddle a pig. The Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary says volunteers need to help 100 rescued pigs prepare for their new lives as pets.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's your chance to cuddle a pig. A South Carolina animal rescue group wants piggy cuddlers to help 100 rescued pigs prepare for new lives as pets. In a Facebook ad, the Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary writes, belly scratches, cookies and even just talking gets pigs ready for the new homes. The sanctuary says pigs need to be socialized to bond with what he called the herd leader, meaning the new human owner.

