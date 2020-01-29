Impeachment Check-In: President Trump's Defense And Bolton's Book

This week, President Trump's legal team gave their pitch for why impeachment is a dangerous step in the wrong direction – for the country, and for the Senate.

But the manuscript of a tell-all book from former National Security Advisor John Bolton also leaked this week. The allegations in it have lent urgency to the debate over whether to allow witnesses at the president's impeachment trial.

Joining us in our conversation about the latest in the impeachment trial are Elizabeth Wydra, president of the Constitutional Accountability Center; Brett Tolman, former counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee; and John Gans, director of communications and research at the University of Pennsylvania's Perry World House.

