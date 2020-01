Mexico's President Will Raffle Off His Presidential Plane Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been trying to unload his presidential plane, preferring to make a show of flying commercial. With no takers, he'll now raffle it off.

Mexico's President Will Raffle Off His Presidential Plane Latin America Mexico's President Will Raffle Off His Presidential Plane Mexico's President Will Raffle Off His Presidential Plane Audio will be available later today. Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been trying to unload his presidential plane, preferring to make a show of flying commercial. With no takers, he'll now raffle it off. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor