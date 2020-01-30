News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, U.K.-Huawei Deal

The Q&A session in the Senate impeachment trial continues. Many questions remain unanswered about the coronavirus. And, the U.S. is critical of the U.K.'s decision to hire a Chinese telecom giant.

Correction

In the audio of this story, NPR's Mara Liasson discusses what she says was a question asked by Democrats and answered by Alan Dershowitz. It was actually Republican Sen. Ted Cruz who asked the question.