Accessibility links
News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, U.K.-Huawei Deal The Q&A session in the Senate impeachment trial continues. Many questions remain unanswered about the coronavirus. And, the U.S. is critical of the U.K.'s decision to hire a Chinese telecom giant.
NPR logo

News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, U.K.-Huawei Deal

Listen · 11:01
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/801118513/801118514" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, U.K.-Huawei Deal

Politics

News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, U.K.-Huawei Deal

Heard on Morning Edition

News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Coronavirus, U.K.-Huawei Deal

Listen · 11:01
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/801118513/801118514" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

The Q&A session in the Senate impeachment trial continues. Many questions remain unanswered about the coronavirus. And, the U.S. is critical of the U.K.'s decision to hire a Chinese telecom giant.

Correction Jan. 30, 2020

In the audio of this story, NPR's Mara Liasson discusses what she says was a question asked by Democrats and answered by Alan Dershowitz. It was actually Republican Sen. Ted Cruz who asked the question.