Some Chiefs' Fans Accused Of Being Insensitive To Native Americans The Kansas City Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl for the first time in half a century. That's sparked euphoria in the city amid concerns over imagery and fan traditions that many find offensive.

Some Chiefs' Fans Accused Of Being Insensitive To Native Americans Some Chiefs' Fans Accused Of Being Insensitive To Native Americans Some Chiefs' Fans Accused Of Being Insensitive To Native Americans Audio will be available later today. The Kansas City Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl for the first time in half a century. That's sparked euphoria in the city amid concerns over imagery and fan traditions that many find offensive. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor