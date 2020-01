Democrats Pressured To Make Iowa Caucuses More Accessible With days to go until Monday's Iowa caucuses, we examine how the caucusing process can pose problems and barriers for certain groups of voters who might want to participate.

Democrats Pressured To Make Iowa Caucuses More Accessible Politics Democrats Pressured To Make Iowa Caucuses More Accessible Democrats Pressured To Make Iowa Caucuses More Accessible Audio will be available later today. With days to go until Monday's Iowa caucuses, we examine how the caucusing process can pose problems and barriers for certain groups of voters who might want to participate. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor