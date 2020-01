Expert Says There Is Time To Prevent A U.S. Coronavirus Epidemic NPR's Noel King talks to Luciana Borio about preventing a U.S. coronavirus epidemic. She was head of medical and biodefense preparedness at the National Security Council.

Expert Says There Is Time To Prevent A U.S. Coronavirus Epidemic Expert Says There Is Time To Prevent A U.S. Coronavirus Epidemic Expert Says There Is Time To Prevent A U.S. Coronavirus Epidemic Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to Luciana Borio about preventing a U.S. coronavirus epidemic. She was head of medical and biodefense preparedness at the National Security Council. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor