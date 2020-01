'Throughline': The Origins Of Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani The U.S.-Iran relationship has been shaped by a shadow branch of the Iranian military, led by a general that the U.S. killed earlier this month. The NPR podcast Throughline examine his legacy.

'Throughline': The Origins Of Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani History 'Throughline': The Origins Of Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani 'Throughline': The Origins Of Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani Audio will be available later today. The U.S.-Iran relationship has been shaped by a shadow branch of the Iranian military, led by a general that the U.S. killed earlier this month. The NPR podcast Throughline examine his legacy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor