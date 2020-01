Veteran Journalist Honored With Black Heritage Stamp Gwen Ifill, who died at the age of 61 after battling cancer, will be memorialized on a new U.S. Postal Service Forever stamp. She will be the 43rd stamp in the Black Heritage series.

Veteran Journalist Honored With Black Heritage Stamp Obituaries Veteran Journalist Honored With Black Heritage Stamp Veteran Journalist Honored With Black Heritage Stamp Audio will be available later today. Gwen Ifill, who died at the age of 61 after battling cancer, will be memorialized on a new U.S. Postal Service Forever stamp. She will be the 43rd stamp in the Black Heritage series. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor