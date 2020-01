Movies Generating Buzz At This Year's Sundance Film Festival From quirky comedies to groundbreaking documentaries, this year's Sundance Film Festival is showcasing 118 feature films. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan.

Movies Generating Buzz At This Year's Sundance Film Festival Movies Movies Generating Buzz At This Year's Sundance Film Festival Movies Generating Buzz At This Year's Sundance Film Festival Audio will be available later today. From quirky comedies to groundbreaking documentaries, this year's Sundance Film Festival is showcasing 118 feature films. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor