'Black Wave' Author Chronicles Cultural, Religious Upheaval In The Middle East
'Black Wave' Author Chronicles Cultural, Religious Upheaval In The Middle East
Kim Ghattas grew up in Lebanon during the civil war and covered the Mideast for the BBC for 20 years. She says events in the region in 1979 set off waves of extremism and violence that continue today.
Black Wave
Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East
Hardcover, 377 pages |purchase
Buy Featured Book
Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?