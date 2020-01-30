#2005: Roadhog Day This week on The Best of Car Talk, Tom, Ray, and our callers anxiously await the annual sign from Tommy's Dodge Dart that winter may end early. Up in Maine, Paula's Subaru won't start in really cold weather unless she lies a heated blanket on the engine for 10 minutes. She's getting tired of waiting, and having her neighbors think she's nuts. Meanwhile, out on Martha's Vineyard, Betsy's Toyota Echo is sliding around in the snow, making it difficult to get to team sword dancing practice. Also, Deanie's husband and father are arguing over the best time to check the dipstick; and Peter's wife always said, "A car is just a car", until she drove his new Jaguar, and decided it was a little different from her Accord. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#2005: Roadhog Day Listen · 54:49 54:49 #2005: Roadhog Day 54:49 Car Talk #2005: Roadhog Day #2005: Roadhog Day Listen · 54:49 54:49 This week on The Best of Car Talk, Tom, Ray, and our callers anxiously await the annual sign from Tommy's Dodge Dart that winter may end early. Up in Maine, Paula's Subaru won't start in really cold weather unless she lies a heated blanket on the engine for 10 minutes. She's getting tired of waiting, and having her neighbors think she's nuts. Meanwhile, out on Martha's Vineyard, Betsy's Toyota Echo is sliding around in the snow, making it difficult to get to team sword dancing practice. Also, Deanie's husband and father are arguing over the best time to check the dipstick; and Peter's wife always said, "A car is just a car", until she drove his new Jaguar, and decided it was a little different from her Accord. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor