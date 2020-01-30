When You've Got 99 Problems And Money Is One

Enlarge this image toggle caption ATTA KENARE/Getty Images / ATTA KENARE ATTA KENARE/Getty Images / ATTA KENARE

If there's one thing most people feel like they don't have enough of, it's money.

And if there's one thing many people are too afraid to talk about not having enough of, it's money.

All this month, we've been producing shows that you picked and voted on. And today, a lot of you want to talk about money — how to save it, how to invest it, and how to make the most of it.

For the last in our series of listener-selected episodes, we answer your questions about personal finance.

Alvin Hall, financial educator and former host of BBC's "Your Money or Your Life" series; and Kara Perez, founder of Bravely, a feminist financial education company join us.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.