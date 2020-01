Democratic Caucuses Have The Headlines In Iowa, So Trump Rallies There Thursday President Trump is holding a rally days ahead of the Iowa Democratic presidential caucus. The campaign says it's a show of strength in a state they intend to hold onto in November.

Democratic Caucuses Have The Headlines In Iowa, So Trump Rallies There Thursday Elections Democratic Caucuses Have The Headlines In Iowa, So Trump Rallies There Thursday Democratic Caucuses Have The Headlines In Iowa, So Trump Rallies There Thursday Audio will be available later today. President Trump is holding a rally days ahead of the Iowa Democratic presidential caucus. The campaign says it's a show of strength in a state they intend to hold onto in November. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor