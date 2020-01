Worries About The Economic Contagion Of The Coronavirus The outbreak of a coronavirus that began in China is shining a spotlight on that country's growing connections to the global economy.

Worries About The Economic Contagion Of The Coronavirus Worries About The Economic Contagion Of The Coronavirus Worries About The Economic Contagion Of The Coronavirus Audio will be available later today. The outbreak of a coronavirus that began in China is shining a spotlight on that country's growing connections to the global economy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor