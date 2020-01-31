Antonio Banderas On 'Pain And Glory' Banderas earned his first ever Oscar nomination for his role in Pedro Almodóvar's 'Pain and Glory.' He plays a screenwriter and director who stops making movies because of physical and spiritual pain. Banderas talks about how his experience having a heart attack informed his performance.



Critic John Powers reviews the British TV show 'Giri/Haji' on Netflix, about a Tokyo policeman who goes to London to bring home a murderer.