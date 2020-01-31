Accessibility links
Antonio Banderas On 'Pain And Glory' Banderas earned his first ever Oscar nomination for his role in Pedro Almodóvar's 'Pain and Glory.' He plays a screenwriter and director who stops making movies because of physical and spiritual pain. Banderas talks about how his experience having a heart attack informed his performance.

Critic John Powers reviews the British TV show 'Giri/Haji' on Netflix, about a Tokyo policeman who goes to London to bring home a murderer.
Listen · 48:37
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/801547475/801664083" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fresh Air

Listen · 48:37
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/801547475/801664083" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

