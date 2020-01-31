Best Of: America's Legacy Of Racial Terror / Musician Amy Rigby Bryan Stevenson is the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, which represents people who have been illegally convicted, unfairly sentenced or abused in state jails and prisons. EJI founded a museum and monument in Montgomery, Ala., to address the atrocities of slavery, lynching and segregation. His 2014 memoir 'Just Mercy' is now a movie starring Michael B. Jordan.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews the indie movie 'The Assistant,' inspired by the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.



Amy Rigby's memoir, 'Girl to City,' tracks how a Catholic girl from the Pittsburgh suburbs became part of New York City punk scene — and invented and reinvented herself as a performer, songwriter and a mother.