Accessibility links
The News Roundup For January 31, 2020 Democratic candidates compete with only days to go before the Iowa caucuses. The Supreme Court approves Trump's "wealth test" for immigrants. The coronavirus spreads. And Brexit finally arrives.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The News Roundup For January 31, 2020

Listen · 1:31:30
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/801633348/801674233" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The News Roundup For January 31, 2020

1A

The News Roundup For January 31, 2020

The News Roundup For January 31, 2020

Listen · 1:31:30
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/801633348/801674233" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A woman with a protective face mask prays in front of dancers at Erawan Shrine in Bangkok. A Thai surgical mask factory increased working hours to cope with rising demand following an outbreak of coronavirus in China. Their products go to the U.S. and Canada, as well as being sold domestically. MLADEN ANTONOV/MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
MLADEN ANTONOV/MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP via Getty Images

A woman with a protective face mask prays in front of dancers at Erawan Shrine in Bangkok. A Thai surgical mask factory increased working hours to cope with rising demand following an outbreak of coronavirus in China. Their products go to the U.S. and Canada, as well as being sold domestically.

MLADEN ANTONOV/MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP via Getty Images

The Senate is set to vote on whether to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump. And candidates campaign in Iowa in the final dash before the caucuses on Monday.

And, the Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to proceed with a "wealth test" for immigrants who are seeking residency or admission into the United States.

Meanwhile, the impact of coronavirus continues to spread in China and around the world. Hundreds have died, thousands have been sickened – and bit by bit, the rest of the world is taking steps to protect its citizens.

And as Brexit arrives – the British government promises to keep calm – and carry on.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor at Politico; Philip Rucker, White House bureau chief at The Washington Post; and Jane Coaston, senior politics reporter at Vox.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Paul Danahar, BBC's Washington bureau chief; Kate Brannen, editorial director of Just Security; and Nathan Guttman, reporter at Israeli Public Broadcasting.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.