The News Roundup For January 31, 2020

The Senate is set to vote on whether to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump. And candidates campaign in Iowa in the final dash before the caucuses on Monday.

And, the Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to proceed with a "wealth test" for immigrants who are seeking residency or admission into the United States.

Meanwhile, the impact of coronavirus continues to spread in China and around the world. Hundreds have died, thousands have been sickened – and bit by bit, the rest of the world is taking steps to protect its citizens.

And as Brexit arrives – the British government promises to keep calm – and carry on.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor at Politico; Philip Rucker, White House bureau chief at The Washington Post; and Jane Coaston, senior politics reporter at Vox.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Paul Danahar, BBC's Washington bureau chief; Kate Brannen, editorial director of Just Security; and Nathan Guttman, reporter at Israeli Public Broadcasting.

