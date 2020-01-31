Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: Coronavirus, Australia Fires, Kobe Bryant It's been a busy week in news. Australia's capital Canberra is menaced by wildfires and has declared a state of emergency. And the fast spread of the coronavirus has also led to racist comments and press coverage about Asian food and Asian-American eating habits. Sam talks about these stories with panelists Julie Cart, a reporter for CalMatters and Andrew Ti, host of the podcast Yo, Is This Racist? and writer for the ABC series Mixed-ish. Then sports writer Jemele Hill of the Atlantic reflects on basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash this past week. Sam asks how and when we should acknowledge the good and bad sides of someone's life after a sudden death.
Weekly Wrap: Coronavirus and Racism, Australia Fires, Kobe Bryant's Legacy

Listen · 37:47
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/801639936/801699459" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Enlarge this image

Kobe Bryant died this past weekend. There was an outpouring of grief from fans, but also solemn reminders of his 2003 sexual assault case. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images hide caption

Kobe Bryant died this past weekend. There was an outpouring of grief from fans, but also solemn reminders of his 2003 sexual assault case.

It's been a busy week in news. Wildfires continue to rage in Australia, where conditions look fairly similar to the fires that frequently plague California. The spread of coronavirus has fed racist attitudes towards Asians and Asian-Americans and their eating habits. And sports writer Jemele Hill reflects on her relationship with basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash this past Sunday, as well as how we should remember his sexual assault allegation amid his career. Sam is joined by panelists Julie Cart, a reporter for CalMatters and Andrew Ti, host of the podcast Yo, Is This Racist? and writer for the ABC series Mixed-ish.

