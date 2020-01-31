Weekly Wrap: Coronavirus and Racism, Australia Fires, Kobe Bryant's Legacy

It's been a busy week in news. Wildfires continue to rage in Australia, where conditions look fairly similar to the fires that frequently plague California. The spread of coronavirus has fed racist attitudes towards Asians and Asian-Americans and their eating habits. And sports writer Jemele Hill reflects on her relationship with basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash this past Sunday, as well as how we should remember his sexual assault allegation amid his career. Sam is joined by panelists Julie Cart, a reporter for CalMatters and Andrew Ti, host of the podcast Yo, Is This Racist? and writer for the ABC series Mixed-ish.

