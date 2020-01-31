M.M.LaFleur: Sarah LaFleur
Neethi Goldhawk for NPR
When she was working corporate jobs in New York City, Sarah LaFleur hated getting dressed in the morning; the choices in her closet felt overwhelming, many items didn't fit right or wore out too quickly.
So in 2011 she launched a line of clothing for working women that would be simple, elegant, and well-tailored.
She had no experience in fashion but partnered with a top-line designer, Miyako Nakamura, to create M.M.LaFleur.
Today it's a multi-million dollar company with loyal customers from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley.
