Roy Wood Jr. on Comedy, Criminal Justice, and Chicken Sandwiches

Roy Wood Jr. has been a comedian since he was 19. He's a correspondent for 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' and has two Comedy Central specials under his belt. Wood talks to Sam about his career, how to be funny in a changing political climate, and a project he's working on that was inspired by a run-in with the law. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Danny Hensel and edited by Kitty Eisele.