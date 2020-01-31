Accessibility links
Roy Wood Jr. on The Daily Show, Criminal Justice, and Chicken Sandwiches Roy Wood Jr. has been a comedian since he was 19. He's a correspondent for 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' and has two Comedy Central specials under his belt. Wood talks to Sam about his career, how to be funny in a changing political climate, and a project he's working on that was inspired by a run-in with the law. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.
Roy Wood Jr. on Comedy, Criminal Justice, and Chicken Sandwiches

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Roy Wood Jr. is a stand-up comedian and a correspondent for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. JC Olivera/Getty Images hide caption

This episode was produced by Danny Hensel and edited by Kitty Eisele.