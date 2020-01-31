1A Across America: Did This Colorado County Find The Healthcare Solution?

When it comes to voting, a lot of people care about what presidential candidates say they'll do about healthcare. But what about when those promises don't make a difference?

We visited one rural Colorado community that was so frustrated with high insurance costs and government inaction, they took matters into their own hands.

Locals in Summit County launched the Peak Health Alliance last year. It's a non-profit that negotiates directly with healthcare providers to reduce the prices they charge for their services. That means insurance carriers can take those lower prices and pass the savings on to consumers.

And it worked.

Peak Health's plans launched at the beginning of this month. Organizers say they've saved people an average of 20 percent on their monthly insurance premiums. 1A Across America producer Amanda Williams met with one of the architects of this arrangement in Keystone, Colorado – a snow-covered ski town about an hour and a half west of Denver.

For our broader discussion about healthcare, we spoke with Michael Conway, Colorado Insurance Commissioner; and Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent with Kaiser Health News.

