Hong Kong Health Care Workers Threaten To Strike Over Coronavirus Concerns Medical staff in Hong Kong are threatening to walk off the job if the city doesn't close its border with China over the new coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong Health Care Workers Threaten To Strike Over Coronavirus Concerns Asia Hong Kong Health Care Workers Threaten To Strike Over Coronavirus Concerns Hong Kong Health Care Workers Threaten To Strike Over Coronavirus Concerns Audio will be available later today. Medical staff in Hong Kong are threatening to walk off the job if the city doesn't close its border with China over the new coronavirus outbreak. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor