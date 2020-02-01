Accessibility links
Fresh Air Weekend: 'Just Mercy' Attorney Bryan Stevenson; Musician Amy Rigby Stevenson built a museum and monument in Alabama dedicated to slavery and its legacy. Justin Chang reviews The Assistant. Rigby talks about mixing music and motherhood.
Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.
NPR logo

Fresh Air Weekend: 'Just Mercy' Attorney Bryan Stevenson; Musician Amy Rigby

Listen · 46:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/801531786/801847725" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fresh Air Weekend: 'Just Mercy' Attorney Bryan Stevenson; Musician Amy Rigby

Fresh Air Weekend: 'Just Mercy' Attorney Bryan Stevenson; Musician Amy Rigby

Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Fresh Air Weekend: 'Just Mercy' Attorney Bryan Stevenson; Musician Amy Rigby

Listen · 46:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/801531786/801847725" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Bryan Stevenson is the author of the memoir Just Mercy, which was recently adapted into a film starring Michael B. Jordan. Rog Walker/Paper Monday hide caption

toggle caption
Rog Walker/Paper Monday

Bryan Stevenson is the author of the memoir Just Mercy, which was recently adapted into a film starring Michael B. Jordan.

Rog Walker/Paper Monday

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Just Mercy' Attorney Asks U.S. To Reckon With Its Racist Past And Present: Bryan Stevenson built a museum and monument in Alabama dedicated to slavery and its legacy. "We need to create institutions in this country that motivate more people to say 'Never again,' " he says.

'The Assistant' Helps Explain How Predatory Behavior Stays Hidden: A young woman grows increasingly uncomfortable working for a movie mogul reminiscent of Harvey Weinstein. The drama explores how easy it is for powerful people to exploit absolute authority.

'I Was Singing For My Life': Amy Rigby On Mixing Music And Motherhood: Rigby's memoir, Girl to City, tracks how a Catholic girl from Pittsburgh became part of the New York punk scene — and invented and reinvented herself as a performer, songwriter and a mother.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

'Just Mercy' Attorney Asks U.S. To Reckon With Its Racist Past And Present

'The Assistant' Helps Explain How Predatory Behavior Stays Hidden

'I Was Singing For My Life': Amy Rigby On Mixing Music And Motherhood

Special Series

Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.