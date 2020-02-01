Accessibility links
Actor And Filmmaker Isabella Rossellini Plays Not My Job On 'Wait Wait'

Not My Job: We Quiz Actor, Filmmaker Isabella Rossellini On Taco Bell(a)

Not My Job: We Quiz Actor, Filmmaker Isabella Rossellini On Taco Bell(a)

Isabella Rossellini arrives for a Tribute to Ingrid Bergman during the Rome Film Festival on Oct. 16, 2015, in Rome.
Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images
Normally we might invite a famous actor onto our show to answer far-out questions about animal behavior or something ... but the problem is, Isabella Rossellini knows all that stuff. Rossellini has a masters in animal behavior, she created Green Porno, a series of short films about animal sex, and she has a one-woman, one-dog show called Link Link Circus. So, instead we'll quiz Isabella on Taco Bell(a) — three questions about the fast food franchise.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

