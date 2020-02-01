Predictions

Our panelists predict, after John Bolton's book, what will be the next tell-all to make a splash.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next big tell-all? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Mary Louise Kelly will write a book about her encounter with Mike Pompeo when he cussed her out. The book will be called "Mike Pompei-Whoa, Whoa, Whoa..."

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: "...Take It Easy. It's Just A Question."

(LAUGHTER)

JOBRANI: "And Why Do You Have An Unmarked Map In Your Office? What Are You, A Pirate?"

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: In fact, Bolton's mustache wants to tell its story. And it's called "The Hairy Truth: Right Under His Nose."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Josh Gondelman.

JOSH GONDELMAN: I want to see the next tell-all wire memoir from the bad guy from the Billie Eilish song "Bad Guy." And it will be called "Not Such A Bad Guy: My Side Of The Story."

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel...

(APPLAUSE)

KURTIS: We'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Faith Salie and Josh Gondelman. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll be back with you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

