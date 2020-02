An Intro To Hip-Hop, For The Uninitiated NPR's David Folkenflik speaks to Briana Younger, music editor and writer at the New Yorker, about song recommendations for those who might not be hip-hop fans, but might want to give the genre a shot.

An Intro To Hip-Hop, For The Uninitiated Music An Intro To Hip-Hop, For The Uninitiated An Intro To Hip-Hop, For The Uninitiated Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Folkenflik speaks to Briana Younger, music editor and writer at the New Yorker, about song recommendations for those who might not be hip-hop fans, but might want to give the genre a shot. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor