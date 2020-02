Senate Impeachment Trial Status: Closing Arguments Up Next Closing arguments will be delivered Monday in President Trump's impeachment trial. There's little doubt that the Senate will vote on Wednesday to acquit him on two articles of impeachment.

Closing arguments will be delivered Monday in President Trump's impeachment trial. There's little doubt that the Senate will vote on Wednesday to acquit him on two articles of impeachment.