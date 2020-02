In Northeast Spain, Catalonia Kicks Off Green Onion Season Winter barbecues are a tradition in Catalonia. Instead of meat on the grill, it's locally grown onions. Family and friends get together to grill and eat the onions with a traditional Catalan sauce.

In Northeast Spain, Catalonia Kicks Off Green Onion Season

Winter barbecues are a tradition in Catalonia. Instead of meat on the grill, it's locally grown onions. Family and friends get together to grill and eat the onions with a traditional Catalan sauce.