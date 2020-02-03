First In The Nation: The Iowa Caucuses And The Calendar

Tonight, all over Iowa, people will suspend their normal routines to go out and take part in a ritual that reaches back in history: the Iowa caucuses, first in the nation and the traditional opening night of the campaign for the White House.

Iowa has had this honor since it gave it to itself in 1972. And next week, New Hampshire voters will go to the polls in the nation's first primary.

But more and more people are asking: Is it time for a change?

The Democratic Party is increasingly diverse. Iowa and New Hampshire much less so. And people both outside and inside the state are debating whether tonight's caucus should be the last one where a rural, mostly white state has outsized influence and sets the tone for the rest of the race.

We spoke with Peniel Joseph, founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy; Josh Putnam, political scientist and founder of FHQ; Holly Christine Brown, Asian/Pacific Islander caucus chair of the Iowa Democrats; and Sean Bagniewski, chair of the Polk County Iowa Democrats.

