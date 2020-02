Democratic Candidates Make Their Last Pitches In Iowa Before Caucuses What are the stakes tonight for each of the candidates in Monday night's Iowa caucuses? Here's what the Democratic field stands to gain or lose — and how they're making their final arguments in Iowa.

Democratic Candidates Make Their Last Pitches In Iowa Before Caucuses Elections Democratic Candidates Make Their Last Pitches In Iowa Before Caucuses Democratic Candidates Make Their Last Pitches In Iowa Before Caucuses Audio will be available later today. What are the stakes tonight for each of the candidates in Monday night's Iowa caucuses? Here's what the Democratic field stands to gain or lose — and how they're making their final arguments in Iowa. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor