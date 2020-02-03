What Makes A Hit Pop Song

Listen up music composition nerds and music lovers! In this episode, Sam is joined by Nate Sloan and Charlie Harding, the co-hosts of the podcast Switched On Pop.

Harding and Sloan break down what makes a song like M.I.A's Paper Planes, why certain pop songs become ear worms and what their form and structure mean for the future of music. Answers to those questions and more that will leave you singing along. Sloan and Harding's book is called Switched On Pop: How Popular Music Works, and Why It Matters.