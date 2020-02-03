Accessibility links
Drake, Rihanna And M.I.A. All Have Something In Common Listen up music composition nerds and music lovers! In this episode Sam is joined by Nate Sloan and Charlie Harding, co-hosts of the podcast Switched On Pop. They break down what makes a song: why certain pop songs become ear worms and what their form and structure mean for the future of music. Answers to those questions and more that will leave you singing along. Sloan and Harding's recent book is called Switched On Pop: How Popular Music Works and Why It Matters.
What Makes A Hit Pop Song

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Charlie Harding and Nate Sloan host the podcast Switched On Pop and are co-authors of the book Switched On Pop: How Popular Music Works, and Why it Matters. Ellyn Jameson/Switched On Pop hide caption

Charlie Harding and Nate Sloan host the podcast Switched On Pop and are co-authors of the book Switched On Pop: How Popular Music Works, and Why it Matters.

Listen up music composition nerds and music lovers! In this episode, Sam is joined by Nate Sloan and Charlie Harding, the co-hosts of the podcast Switched On Pop.

Harding and Sloan break down what makes a song like M.I.A's Paper Planes, why certain pop songs become ear worms and what their form and structure mean for the future of music. Answers to those questions and more that will leave you singing along. Sloan and Harding's book is called Switched On Pop: How Popular Music Works, and Why It Matters.