Live Democratic Response To 2020 State Of The Union In her response to President Trump's State of the Union address, Whitmer focused on Democrats' plans to improve infrastructure, education and health care coverage.
FACT CHECK: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Democratic Response

Politics

FACT CHECK: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Democratic Response

NPR Staff



Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address last month. Al Goldis/AP








Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the English language Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night. She spoke speaking from her daughters' school — East Lansing High School.

In brief remarks, she focused on Democrats' plans to improve infrastructure, education and health care coverage.

NPR reporters and editors from across the newsroom are annotating a transcript of the response, adding fact checking and analysis.

