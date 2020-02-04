There Might Not Be Crying In Baseball. But What About Cheating?

In October of 2017, things finally came together for the Houston Astros. They won the World Series, four years after being considered the worst team in baseball.

And they didn't just win. They gave a win to the city of Houston just weeks after it was on the mat, devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

But late last year, Major League Baseball confirmed that the Astros were using video cameras and electronic communications to steal signs throughout the 2017 season.

That means the Astros illegally recorded the signs opposing catchers flashed at their pitchers, then told hitters about it – by banging on a trash can. In short: telling the hitter what pitch was coming. At 95 miles an hour, that information is gold.

The repercussions have been swift. Major League Baseball fined the Astros, and took away some draft picks. And three managers and one general manager are out of a job.

Cheating certainly isn't limited to baseball. From football to cycling to the Olympics, you'll find people who cheat.

How does history remember cheaters? If everyone is doing it, does it still matter if you're not playing by the rules?

Joining us for our conversation is Mike Oz, MLB writer for Yahoo Sports; Marc Carig, national baseball writer for the Athletic; and Tony Adams, Astros fan, creator of signstealingscandal.com.

