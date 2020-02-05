Accessibility links
Hear Sharon Van Etten's New Song, 'Beaten Down' A mountainous landscape, a flowy jumpsuit, serene horses and a beautiful song: What more could you want?
Sharon Van Etten is back with her first single since 2019's fearless and ambitious Remind Me Tomorrow, "Beaten Down."

It's a beautiful, darkly textured track that Van Etten says is "about love, patience and empathy... about making life-changing choices and remaining strong enough to see them through." It was released alongside a majestic black-and-white video, (some of) the many virtues of which I will extol here:

  • Mountainous landscape, filmed in the California desert by directors Nicky and Juliana Giraffe
  • Dramatic hat removal
  • Flowy jumpsuit
  • Elegant dance moves with fans, featuring twin dancers Allison and Veronica Huber
  • Sharon Van Etten in a white suit, walking serenely next to a horse (this happens twice; both times are good)
  • Sharon Van Etten sitting serenely on a horse
  • Horses running wild in said landscape

What more could you want? No news on a new album yet, by the way — "Beaten Down" is, for now, just a standalone single. So feel free to rewatch those running horses a few more times.