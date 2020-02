Student Suspended Over Dreadlocks Invited To Red Carpet At Oscars Deandre Arnold, a black student in Texas, was suspended because his high school said the way he wore his dreadlocks violated its dress code. Now, he's going to the Academy Awards.

